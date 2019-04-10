Bartlett, William "Bill" Harry CHESTERTOWN William "Bill" Harry Bartlett, 81, passed Thursday April 4, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany. Born July 31, 1937 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Harry and Inez (Cooper) Bartlett. Bill graduated from Chestertown Central School in 1955 and from Paul Smith's College with a Forestry Degree in 1957. Bill was proud of his positions of Contractor Salesman and Manager for Woodbury Lumber and Harvest Homes. He later retired from Curtis Lumber. Bill served in the United States Army Reserves in Glens Falls as a SP4 for six years. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, cutting wood, being outdoors and being treasurer for the Chestertown Alumni Association. Bill delivered for Chestertown Meals on Wheels for many years following retirement. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by one brother, Robert Bartlett. Survivors include his wife Wanda (Strickland) Bartlett formerly of Chestertown. They married May 10, 1959. He is also survived by three sons, Steven (Lona) Bartlett of Charlotte, N.C., Edward Bartlett of Chestertown, Timothy (Laurie) Bartlett of Colonie; a daughter Kristen Bartlett of Fresno, Calif.; one brother Richard (Maureen) Bartlett of LaFargeville; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father. Per Bill's request, a private graveside service will be held at a future date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Meals on Wheels of Chestertown P.O. Box 423 Chestertown, NY 12817. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019