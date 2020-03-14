Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William Harvey Cabaniss M.D. Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cabaniss, Dr. William Harvey Jr. MD ATHENS, Ga. Dr. William Harvey Cabaniss Jr. MD died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Athens, Ga. on September 20, 1927, he was the son of Dr. William Harvey Cabaniss, MD and Bessie Brightwell Cabaniss. He was predeceased by his beloved sisters: Helen Cabaniss McPherson, Alice (Wiggie) Cabaniss Langdale and Bessie Cabaniss Hopkins; and niece, Janet Grier McPherson. Dr. Cabaniss was a graduate of Athens public schools and the University of Georgia (1949) where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and elected to Phi Beta Kappa. His college years were interrupted by service in United States Army during which time he worked at Walter Reed Hospital in virus research. He graduated from the University of Virginia School of Medicine (1953), interned at Emory University Hospital (1954-1957) following which he became Board Certified in Dermatology. Dr. Cabaniss commenced his medical practice in Athens in 1957 and retired in 2004. Dr. Cabaniss was a member of many professional organizations, and a founding board member of the Athens Academy where he served for many years and was named a Life Trustee during the school's 50th anniversary in 2017. Dr. Cabaniss is survived by his wife, Ann Cox Kemp Cabaniss; and his three children: Ellen Cabaniss Bawcom of Sarasota, Fla., William Harvey Cabaniss III of London, David Brightwell Cabaniss (Gloria) of Albany; and stepchildren: William Larkin Kemp III (Robin), Governor Brian Porter Kemp (Marty), Julie Wilson Kemp Rief (Rocky). He is also survived by nieces: Helen McPherson Costantino (Mark), and Margaret McPherson Smith (Don); and eight grandchildren. Services are March 14, in the Oconee Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Athens Academy Cabaniss Library Fund, 1281 Spartan Lane, Athens, GA, 30606.



