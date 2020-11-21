1/1
William "Bill" Hayden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hayden, William "Bill" EAST BERNE William "Bill" Hayden passed away at the Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages, Florida on November 19, 2020. Bill was born in East Berne, the son of the late Thomas and Rose Hayden. He attended Berne-Knox Central School before entering the U.S. Navy where he became a deep sea diver. After his return to East Berne, he worked as an electrician for IBEW Local #236. He finished his career as the assistant superintendent of Buildings & Grounds for Albany County. NY. He also served on the Berne-Knox-Westerlo school board and the Berne Town Board. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Peg. He is survived by his children, Melanie (Jeff) Teats, Dan (Andrea) Hayden, and Shawn (Mary Lynn) Hayden; grandchildren, Carli (Pete) Teats, Ross (Kelly) Hayden, and Maria and Kellie Hayden; great-grandson, Connor Hayden. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Bill's name are requested to be made to the Helderberg Ambulance Squad, Inc. PO Box 54, East Berne, NY 12059.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved