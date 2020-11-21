Hayden, William "Bill" EAST BERNE William "Bill" Hayden passed away at the Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages, Florida on November 19, 2020. Bill was born in East Berne, the son of the late Thomas and Rose Hayden. He attended Berne-Knox Central School before entering the U.S. Navy where he became a deep sea diver. After his return to East Berne, he worked as an electrician for IBEW Local #236. He finished his career as the assistant superintendent of Buildings & Grounds for Albany County. NY. He also served on the Berne-Knox-Westerlo school board and the Berne Town Board. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Peg. He is survived by his children, Melanie (Jeff) Teats, Dan (Andrea) Hayden, and Shawn (Mary Lynn) Hayden; grandchildren, Carli (Pete) Teats, Ross (Kelly) Hayden, and Maria and Kellie Hayden; great-grandson, Connor Hayden. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Bill's name are requested to be made to the Helderberg Ambulance Squad, Inc. PO Box 54, East Berne, NY 12059.