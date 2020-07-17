Ivimey, William Henry "Bill" ELIZABETHTOWN William Henry "Bill" Ivimey, 91, formerly of Saranac Lake, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown. He was born in New York City on January 28, 1929, the son of Harold L. and Elizabeth (Weidner) Ivimey. Bill was proud to be a 12th generation American and often spoke of his ancestors who participated in the Boston Tea Party and the American Revolution. He grew up in Troy and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1946. His education continued receiving his Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Notre Dame University in 1954. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1946 until his honorable discharge in 1948. He later served in the United States Air Force from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1971. Bill was a JAG attorney for the United States Air Force (USAF), retiring in 1971. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and had many trophies from the USAF pistol team. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and canoeing and participated in the Willard Hanmer Guideboat Race and the Adirondack Canoe Classic - 90 miler numerous times. Moreover, he relived the Louis and Clark Expedition solo in a canoe. He married the former Kathleen Patricia Margaret Ryan on June 19, 1959, in Grand Gorge, N.Y. She predeceased him on March 31, 2019. Together he and Kathleen built a home on Bovie Hill in Hoosick Falls. They had three loving daughters, Beth Ivimey-Ashabranner of Plattsburgh, Patricia Ivimey of Biglerville, Pa. and Margaret Ivimey of Saranac Lake. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Jason Ritter, Villa (Vicky) Sara, Jenn Ivimey, Ryan Aneki, Matthew (Kerry) Aneki, Christopher Ivimey, Sarah (Nate) Leopard, and William Ashabranner; great-grandchildren, Sophia Sara and Nicholas Sara; several nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend Bill Neelands. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughters, Linda Eileen (Ivimey) Sara and Diana Marie "Dede" (Ivimey) Bloom. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Committal prayers, military honors, and burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy on July 30, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Bill Ivimey please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com