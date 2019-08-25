Keeler, William Henry LOUDONVILLE William Henry Keeler, of Loudonville, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on August 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Gaynor and Elinor Keeler, of Albany; and brother of the late Gaynor (Tim) Keeler Jr. He was a graduate of Yale University, and the NYU Stern Business School. He travelled the world working as a financial consultant and investor. He will always be remembered as being generous and a happy gentleman who would always make people smile while he was in one's company. He is survived by his son Nicholas (Robin); his three grandchildren, Grace, Brandon, and Lily Keeler; brother Alexander (Gail) Keeler, as well as many nieces and nephews. At William's request, there will be no services to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that consideration be made to donating to the at .
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019