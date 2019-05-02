Moore, William Howard MEDUSA William "Bill" Howard Moore, 74 of Medusa, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1944, in Catskill, the son of the late Marjorie (Britton) and Leslie Moore. Additionally, he was predeceased by his sister Beverly and brother Larry. Survivors include his son Dennison; his brother Robert, several (great) nieces and nephews and many cousins. Bill lived in Medusa most of his life. He was an engineer for the N.Y.S. D.O.T.; a school bus driver for Greenville Central School; and was a carpenter and painter. Moreover, Bill operated the Sugar Bush Shop in Medusa, and played the organ at the United Church of Christ in Medusa since 1978. He served the community by writing the "Medusa Happenings" column for the Greenville Local, Press, and Pioneer Newspapers, being a member and Trustee of the Rensselaerville Historical Society, the driving force for the "History of Medusa Museum," located in the Medusa United Church of Christ, member and past president of the Rensselaerville Seniors Club, member of the Medusa Volunteer Fire Company, serving as secretary and bingo chairman; and an assessor for the Town of Rensselaerville. A memorial service will be held in the United Church of Christ in Medusa at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. Burial will be in the Medusa Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the United Church of Christ in Medusa in his memory. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2019