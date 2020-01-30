Schwartz, William Illch THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. William Illch Schwartz died in Thousand Oaks, Calif. at the age of 97, January 25, 2020. He was a fourth generation resident of Albany, the son of the late Rudolph W. and Sophie (Illch) Schwartz. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years and the love of his life, Peggy Faye Blumenthal; and his son-in-law Bruce Tufeld. He is survived by his daughter Emily J. Tufeld of Tarzana, Calif.; his son Dr. Jeffrey I. Schwartz of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; his four grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay), Amanda, Emma and Daniel; and his great-granddaughter Penelope Jane Tufeld. Bill graduated from the Albany Academy in 1940 and from New York University in 1946. His education was interrupted by World War II when he served with the 90th Infantry Division, landing in Normandy in June 1944. He was awarded a Purple Heart and three battlefield stars; his unit received a Presidential citation. After discharge from the Army in 1945 and the completion of college, he became a Certified public accountant. In 1956 he became an original partner in the firm Shaye, Lutz, Schwartz and King, which merged with Price Waterhouse Coopers. Bill was president of the Albany Area Chapter of CPAs and vice-president of the New York State Society of CPAs. He retired from his practice in 1985. As a means of strengthening his legs which were seriously wounded in World War II, Bill became a devoted golfer. He loved the game and became proficient at it. In 1946, he won the first of ten club championships at Colonie Country Club. He shot his age beginning at 73 and had four hole-in-ones. The last one was at age 91 in Westlake, Calif. He was president of the Eastern New York Golf Association and vice president of the Eastern New York Senior Golf Association. He was also president of Colonie Country Club when in 1961, it sold for the Macy-Sears Colonie Center and moved to Voorheesville. He was active in the community becoming president of The Jewish Family Service, serving on the boards of Temple Beth Emeth, The Jewish Community Center, The Jewish Community Council, The United Way, Automobile Club of Northern Eastern New York and the Fort Orange Chemical Corp. Peggy and Bill moved to Palm Desert, Calif. full time in the early 1990s and then moved to University Village, a retirement community in Thousand Oaks, Calif. in 2008. Bill was a gentleman and a man of great character and integrity. He loved bridge, Suduko, dogs, jazz, babies, skiing, Giants football, symphony and tracing his family tree. He was a beloved son, nephew, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. Admired and respected by his peers and the recipient of love and devotion by his family and friends, he would frequently say, "My Cup Runneth Over" in appreciation of his lifeA life well lived.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020