Baldwin, William J. Jr. EAST GREENBUSH William J. Baldwin Jr., 83 of East Greenbush, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his family. William was born on July 12, 1936, in Albany, the son of the late William and Edna M. (Rhubart) Baldwin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (1954-1956) and retired from Tougher Industries after 30 years as a construction superintendent. His building projects included hospitals, government buildings, schools, shopping centers and industrial complexes throughout the Northeast. Bill was also a member of the Sheetmetal Union Local #83. William is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Andrea (MaLossi) Baldwin; sons, Mark (Michelle) Baldwin, and John (Janine) Baldwin; daughter Michelle (Peter) Waker; five grandchildren, Ally Waker, Sophia Waker, Liam Baldwin, Andrew Baldwin and Brody Baldwin; siblings, Beverly Patrie, Frank (Andree) Baldwin and Jeanne (Dennis) Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Burial in Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville on Monday, promptly at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in William's name to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019