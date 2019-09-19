Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
163 Columbia Tpke
Rensselaer, NY
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd
Schuylerville, NY
More Obituaries for William Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Baldwin Jr.


1936 - 2019
William J. Baldwin Jr. Obituary
Baldwin, William J. Jr. EAST GREENBUSH William J. Baldwin Jr., 83 of East Greenbush, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his family. William was born on July 12, 1936, in Albany, the son of the late William and Edna M. (Rhubart) Baldwin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (1954-1956) and retired from Tougher Industries after 30 years as a construction superintendent. His building projects included hospitals, government buildings, schools, shopping centers and industrial complexes throughout the Northeast. Bill was also a member of the Sheetmetal Union Local #83. William is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Andrea (MaLossi) Baldwin; sons, Mark (Michelle) Baldwin, and John (Janine) Baldwin; daughter Michelle (Peter) Waker; five grandchildren, Ally Waker, Sophia Waker, Liam Baldwin, Andrew Baldwin and Brody Baldwin; siblings, Beverly Patrie, Frank (Andree) Baldwin and Jeanne (Dennis) Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Burial in Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville on Monday, promptly at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in William's name to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019
