Baldwin, William J. Jr. The officers, members and apprentices of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union #83 grieve the passing of our Brother, William J. Baldwin Jr., who passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Friends are invited to call on Friday, September 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke. Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to his family. Francis Maguire President-Business Mgr. Micheal Brust Recording Secretary
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 20, 2019