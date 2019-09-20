Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
163 Columbia Tpke
Rensselaer, NY
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd
Schuylerville, NY
1936 - 2019
William J. Baldwin Jr. Obituary
Baldwin, William J. Jr. The officers, members and apprentices of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union #83 grieve the passing of our Brother, William J. Baldwin Jr., who passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Friends are invited to call on Friday, September 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke. Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to his family. Francis Maguire President-Business Mgr. Micheal Brust Recording Secretary
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 20, 2019
