William J. "Bill" Caulfield
Caulfield, William J. "Bill" WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. William "Bill" Caulfield of West Palm Beach, Fla. passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 65. Born in Troy and raised in Averill Park, Bill graduated from Averill Park High School and had a long career, first with Portec Steel, and then with Pepsi Co bottling company. He left New York for the Sunshine State of Florida in 2012 to escape the frigid northeast and to be close to family. Bill was an avid classic car and truck enthusiast, and also greatly enjoyed boating. He spent countless hours in the garage working on his hobbies and loved going for a drive listening to the oldies on the radio. He greatly valued catching up with family and friends, including his cousins in Waterford and Troy. He made sure to call his mother every morning to check in on her. Bill is survived by his mother, Mary Caulfield of Rensselaer, and was predeceased by his father Thomas Caulfield. He was a loving father to four sons: Jason Caulfield of Ormond Beach, Fla., Dustin Caulfield of Ormond Beach, Fla., Ross Caulfield of Palm Desert, Calif., and Jesse Caulfield of Ormond Beach, Fla. He was a proud grandfather to Gavin and Hudson Caulfield of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and brother to three siblings: Thomas Caulfield (Kathleen) of Duanesburg, Michael Caulfield (Leslie) of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Mary "Ann" Ralston (David) of Toronto, Ont. He is also survived by his former wife Colleen Caulfield who resides in Troy, and multiple loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and Bill's ashes will be buried alongside his family in St. Henry's Cemetery. A memorial service will take place in New York at a future date.


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
