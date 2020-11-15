Cunningham, William J. ROCKLEDGE, Fla. William J. Cunningham, 81 of Rockledge, Fla. passed away at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The son of the late William J. and Noreen (Ryan) Cunningham, he is survived by his wife Jane (Betancourt) of 56 years; son William III of Averill Park, daughter Colleen Cady of Fort Edward, and son Paul of Troy; granddaughter Rachael Cunningham of Cape Canaveral, Fla. and grandson Timothy Cady of Sugarbush, Texas; sisters, Kathryn Cietek and Mary K. Hernick and a brother Denis Cunningham. A private service will be followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy.





