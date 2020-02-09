Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Daubney. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

DAUBNEY William J. William J. Daubney, 72 of Clifton Park, passed into the arms of the Lord on February 10, 2019. The son of John and Virginia Daubney, Bill was born in Troy. He spent most of his young years in Cohoes, and graduated from Philip Schuyler High School in Albany. Bill had over 30 years of experience as an award-winning salesman for companies such as Bausch & Lomb, Lever Brothers, General Mills, and Grand Furniture. For over 20 years Bill was a bartender at Sam's Italian-American Restaurant, where he enjoyed time with family and friends. In his retirement, Bill authored four books including three novels and a short-story. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being a proud Grampy, talking to friends, traveling to Ireland, watching baseball, playing whiffle ball, eating good food, sharing stories, and dancing. Bill will always be remembered for his unconditional generosity and great hugs. Bill is survived by his loving daughter Virginia Gina Garrison, son-in-law Richard, and precious granddaughters, Julia and Leah; his siblings, Bob, John (Anne), Linda, and Paul (Carol); his former wife Carmela Rappoccio Daubney; brother-in-law Paul (Arlene) Rappoccio; and sister-in-law Caterina (Anthony) Gallo. He is also survived by a host of loving cousins, adoring nieces and nephews, caring in-laws, Rick and Jo-Ann Garrison; and many dear friends especially Sandra Lawson and the "Cohoes Annual Picnic" community. It has been one year since you have left us. We think about you every day and dearly miss you - your entire family and many friends. You were a wonderful brother. From Paul Daubney



