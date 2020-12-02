Diehl, William LATHAM William J. Diehl, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 4, in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham. Burial will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's newspaper. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com