William J. Diehl
Diehl, William LATHAM William J. Diehl, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 4, in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham. Burial will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's newspaper. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
