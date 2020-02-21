|
Giroux, William J. WATERFORD William J. Giroux, 80 of 6th Street, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence. Born in Cohoes he was the son of the late Palin and Laurianna Peletier Giroux. He was a 1957 graduate of Cohoes High School and was a star football and basketball player there. Bill was employed for 43 years by the former Niagara Mohawk Co. and retired in 1999. He was a member of the 25 Year Club there. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid N.Y. Giants fan. He enjoyed his cars and boats and was a sports enthusiast. He also enjoyed fishing, going to the races at Saratoga but most of all, he relished the time he spent with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann McClement Giroux. He was the devoted father of Stacy Hall (Robert) of Waterford and the late Catherine and William Giroux. He was the brother of Lillian Fernet of Cohoes; and brother-in-law of Deborah McClement of Troy, Nancy Loudis (Joe) of Cohoes, Beatrice Peterson (Scott) of Waterford and the late Frank McClement. He was the proud grandfather of Emily Giroux of Waterford and great-grandfather of Amalia, Briella and Corinna Fitch. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the funeral from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 50 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020