Jerome, William J. Jr. BRUNSWICK William J. Jerome Jr. passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Born on November 14, 1929, to William and Evelyn Jerome in Worcester, Mass. Husband of Maureen Kerwin Jerome. Bill graduated from Worcester Academy 1949 and The College of the Holy Cross 1953. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean Conflict earning an Honorable Discharge in 1955. After military service, Bill worked at Wells and Coverly in Troy where he met his future bride. Bill then began a 35 year career as a pharmaceutical salesman for Lederle Laboratories (Pfizer). Bill and Maureen established their home in Troy where they raised their five children, carting them to figure skating events and hockey games throughout the northeast. Upon retirement, Bill took up a sport he dearly loved, (and at times hated) golf, enjoying rounds at the Van Schaick Island Country Club. When not golfing he enjoyed long afternoon's on his porch where he watched his grandchildren play in his yard. Bill enjoyed summers spent at the family home on Lake Lashaway, Mass. and family trips to Cape Cod. Bill is survived by his wife Maureen; children, Bill (Pam), Kevin, Denise (Michael), Cathie (Greg) and Peter (Carrie). Grandchildren, Saralynn, Nathaniel, Allison, Evelyn, Clare, Lily, Grace, Jenna; and niece Laureen (Mark). Predeceased by his brother Peter. The family would like to thank the staff of 4 MacCauley, St. Peter's Hospital and The Community Hospice. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St. Troy. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Of Victory Church with Rev. Randall Patterson officiating, Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Due to the ongoing pandemic social distancing and facial covering will be required to attend. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY 12110