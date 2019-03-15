Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church, Latham
1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. Magee Jr. Obituary
Magee, William J. Jr. COHOES William J. Magee Jr., 69 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Amityville, N.Y., he was the son of the late William and Catherine Angeleri Magee Sr. He was educated in St. John's Academy in Amityville, graduated from Shaker High School and graduated from Ricker College in Maine with an associate's degree in business. He was a bus driver for CDTA for 20 years before retiring in April 2018. He later worked at Home Depot in Latham. His passion was flying and building model R.C. airplanes with his club in Halfmoon. He also loved working on refinishing furniture and going to antiques stores. He owned a furniture refinishing business at Harmony Mills in Cohoes. He also owned and operated an antique store in Niskayuna for several years. He loved bringing his dog Buddy for his daily walk. He will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him; he always had a smile and a great laugh. Most of all, he loved spending quality time with his family. He is survived by his wife Lori Ouimet Vanderzee Magee of Cohoes; his children, Hillary (Anthony) Raimo of Altamont, Caitlin Magee of Schenectady and William J. (Meghan) Magee, III of West Sand Lake; and was stepfather of David L. Vanderzee of Somerville, Mass. Grandfather of Anthony P., Anthony R., Troy James and Michael R.; brother of Barbara Ruggerio, Patricia Faber, Richard Magee and Cathy Torlina; and also survived by extended family. Funeral on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Bill in a special way may donate to the Hospice of Rensselaer County in his memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
