McMahon, William J. COHOES William (Bill) J. McMahon, 55 of Cohoes, passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born and educated in Cohoes; he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Robitaille McMahon. He was a roofer at Zennaiter Construction Company in Mechanicville for many years. Bill is survived by his children, William, Katelyn, Daniel and Felicia; and nine grandchildren. Brother of Linda Hahn and the late Robert McMahon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 29, at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes, on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019