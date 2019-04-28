Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
William J. McMahon Obituary
McMahon, William J. COHOES William (Bill) J. McMahon, 55 of Cohoes, passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born and educated in Cohoes; he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Robitaille McMahon. He was a roofer at Zennaiter Construction Company in Mechanicville for many years. Bill is survived by his children, William, Katelyn, Daniel and Felicia; and nine grandchildren. Brother of Linda Hahn and the late Robert McMahon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 29, at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes, on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
