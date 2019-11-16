Miller, William J. ALBANY William "Bill" J. Miller, 98, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Stratton V.A. Medical Center, surrounded by family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Sunday, November 17, from 2-5 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church, Homestead Avenue. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in William Miller's memory may be made to Albany Stratton V.A. Adult Day Health Care Program, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or Catholic Charities Disabilities Services, 1 Park Place, Suite 200, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019