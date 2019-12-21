William J. Murray Sr.

Murray, William J. Sr. PITTSTOWN William J. Murray Sr., 76, passed on December 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late William and Caroline Murray. He served in the U.S. Army and had been employed and retired from Bendix after many years of service. "Murray" had been a member of the UAW, the local gun club, and the Emerald Athletic Club. Survivors include Shirley Murray; children, William (Christina) Murray, Michele (Mike) Murray, and Patty (George) Murray; significant other of 25 years, Lorraine Dougherty; three grandchildren; and siblings, Eileen Herald, Marguerite Murray, and the late Carol Hildebrandt and Michael Murray. The funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, Troy on Sunday from 4 until 8 p.m. Inurnment will occur at a later date.

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 21, 2019
