Rivers, William J. GUILDERLAND William J. Rivers, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a short illness. Born in Albany on July 9, 1947, he was a lifelong area resident and attended local schools. William served his country proudly as an M.P. in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge from service, William returned home and took employment with the New York State Office of General Services, where he enjoyed a career of over 25 years as a plant technician. Mr. Rivers was predeceased in 2018 by his loving wife, the late Barbara Rivers. He is survived by his sons, William J. Rivers Jr., Guy Rivers and Brian Livingston Rivers, all of Albany; as well as four grandchildren. Interment with military honors will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2019