Roe, William J. CASTLETON William "Bill" Roe, 59, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with melanoma. Bill was the cherished husband of Amy McGarvey-Roe; and beloved son of William and Carol Roe; and in-laws, Jerry and Angie McGarvey. Bill's family was his everything. He leaves behind his most adored children, Gregory and Rebecca; his siblings, Theresa (Jim) Cary, Linda (John) Natale, Dan (Margie) Roe, Tom (Karen) Roe, Kathleen (Frank) DeLuca; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws whom he loved. He will be missed by his many close friends whom he both admired and found amusing. Bill will be remembered for his compassion, uncanny wit and humor. He enjoyed hunting, sports, the outdoors, and spending time with his many close friends and family. He was involved with every stage of his children's lives and particularly enjoyed coaching their baseball, basketball, soccer, and tennis teams. He was employed by 3M and appreciated the comradery of his co-workers. The family would like to thank Bill's army of helpful caregivers, relatives, neighbors, and friends all of which helped ensure that he was able to remain home, as was his goal. Calling hours will be held on December 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home in Castleton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated December 17, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Castleton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Cancer Research Institute, cancerresearch.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rayfuneralservice.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019