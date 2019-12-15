William J. Roe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Roe.
Service Information
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY
12033
(518)-732-7663
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Castleton, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roe, William J. CASTLETON William "Bill" Roe, 59, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with melanoma. Bill was the cherished husband of Amy McGarvey-Roe; and beloved son of William and Carol Roe; and in-laws, Jerry and Angie McGarvey. Bill's family was his everything. He leaves behind his most adored children, Gregory and Rebecca; his siblings, Theresa (Jim) Cary, Linda (John) Natale, Dan (Margie) Roe, Tom (Karen) Roe, Kathleen (Frank) DeLuca; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws whom he loved. He will be missed by his many close friends whom he both admired and found amusing. Bill will be remembered for his compassion, uncanny wit and humor. He enjoyed hunting, sports, the outdoors, and spending time with his many close friends and family. He was involved with every stage of his children's lives and particularly enjoyed coaching their baseball, basketball, soccer, and tennis teams. He was employed by 3M and appreciated the comradery of his co-workers. The family would like to thank Bill's army of helpful caregivers, relatives, neighbors, and friends all of which helped ensure that he was able to remain home, as was his goal. Calling hours will be held on December 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home in Castleton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated December 17, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Castleton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Cancer Research Institute, cancerresearch.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rayfuneralservice.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.