Scheibly, William J. Jr. AVERILL PARK On October 3, 2020, William J. Scheibly Jr. passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. William was born on August 9, 1935, in Rensselaer to the late William and Marie (Ubrich) Scheibly. After graduating from Van Rensselaer High School in 1954, he married his childhood sweetheart Emma Rose Macci on April 29, 1956, in St. Anthony's Church. For 62 wonderful years, their relationship embodied affection, loyalty, commitment, friendship, and a deep admiration for each other, which they now are enjoying once again in heaven. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and after being honorably discharged in 1963, he went to work for Hamilton Printing Co. where he spent the entirety of his career. William was a lifetime member of the James Hill Hook and Ladder Company. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife Emma (Macci) Scheibly; and is survived by his son Stephen (Liz); daughter Lisa (Tony); and five grandchildren, Kirk, Allison, Jack, Emily and Hannah. "Uncle Bill" was adored by his cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and an abundance of devoted friends. He will be forever remembered as a generous, loving, family man. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Due to COVID-19 the funeral Mass will be private for the immediate family on Thursday in St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY, 12550 or on their website: www.hospiceoforange.com
