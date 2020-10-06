Scheibly, William J. Jr. AVERILL PARK On October 3, 2020, William J. Scheibly Jr. passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Due to COVID-19 the funeral Mass will be private for the immediate family on Thursday in St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY, 12550 or on their website: www.hospiceoforange.com
