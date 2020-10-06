1/1
William J. Scheibly Jr.
Scheibly, William J. Jr. AVERILL PARK On October 3, 2020, William J. Scheibly Jr. passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Due to COVID-19 the funeral Mass will be private for the immediate family on Thursday in St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY, 12550 or on their website: www.hospiceoforange.com Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020
Stephen, Lisa and Family,
I am so sorry to hear this news about your dad. He and your mother were always so kind and welcoming to me and included me in everything. Uncle Billy was one of a kind and I will never forget the last 4th of July party he held, when he teased me about my predilection for light beer. You are all in my prayers.
Deepest Sympathy and warmest thoughts to you,
Maria
Maria Spagnola
October 6, 2020
Steve, Lisa and family, my deepest sympathies to you all. I have such wonderful loving memories of both your dad and mom from the lake. I know they are dancing in heaven together again.
Beth
Friend
