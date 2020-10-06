Stephen, Lisa and Family,

I am so sorry to hear this news about your dad. He and your mother were always so kind and welcoming to me and included me in everything. Uncle Billy was one of a kind and I will never forget the last 4th of July party he held, when he teased me about my predilection for light beer. You are all in my prayers.

Deepest Sympathy and warmest thoughts to you,

Maria

