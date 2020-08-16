1/
William J. "Bill" Straney
Straney, William J. "Bill" ALBANY William J. "Bill" Straney, 84 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He will be missed for his enthusiastic, loving spirit, quick smile, fondness of conversation, and his ability to make every person feel special. He is survived by his loving daughters, Caillin (Straney) Furnari and Sherron (Straney) Winkler; his beloved granddaughter Alexandria Furnari; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Updates and online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2020.
