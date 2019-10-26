|
Thorpe, William J. Sr. MALTA William J. Thorpe Sr., 82 of Knabner Road, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late William and Nadine LaPlante Thorpe. He was a 1955 graduate of Waterford High School. Bill retired in 1996 from the Lydall Corporation, formerly, John A. Manning in Green Island after 37 years of service. He was a former member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks #1500. He enjoyed camping and square dancing with the Tik Tockers. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. He was the husband of the late Jean Bariteau Thorpe who died in 2016. He was the loving father of William J. Thorpe (Wendy) of Saratoga Lake, Catherine J. Meyer (James) of Cicero and Laurie M. Thorpe (Tim McCoy) of Malta. He was the proud grandfather of Michael and Katrina Brienza, William and Aaron Thorpe; step-grandfather of Melissa Stankevich (Paul) and Adam Meyer (Brittany); and great-grandfather of Ryder, Ansley and Chase Stankevich and Donovin, Landon and Rylee Meyer. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 26, 2019