Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St. (Rte. 32)
Waterford, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St. (Rte. 32)
Waterford, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St. (Rte. 32)
Waterford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Thorpe Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Thorpe Sr. Obituary
Thorpe, William J. Sr. MALTA William J. Thorpe Sr., 82 of Knabner Road, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late William and Nadine LaPlante Thorpe. He was a 1955 graduate of Waterford High School. Bill retired in 1996 from the Lydall Corporation, formerly, John A. Manning in Green Island after 37 years of service. He was a former member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks #1500. He enjoyed camping and square dancing with the Tik Tockers. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. He was the husband of the late Jean Bariteau Thorpe who died in 2016. He was the loving father of William J. Thorpe (Wendy) of Saratoga Lake, Catherine J. Meyer (James) of Cicero and Laurie M. Thorpe (Tim McCoy) of Malta. He was the proud grandfather of Michael and Katrina Brienza, William and Aaron Thorpe; step-grandfather of Melissa Stankevich (Paul) and Adam Meyer (Brittany); and great-grandfather of Ryder, Ansley and Chase Stankevich and Donovin, Landon and Rylee Meyer. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now