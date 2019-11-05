Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Christ Sun of Justice Church, at the Chapel + Cultural Center 2125 Burdett Ave. Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Webster, William J. COLONIE William J. Webster, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Thursday, October 17, 2019, while visiting family in Pocatello, Idaho. The son of James B. and Katharine E. Webster, William ("Bill") was born in Albany on March 21, 1941. After graduating from Vincentian Institute in 1958, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, where his childhood fascination for flight steered him toward a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering, which he earned in May 1962. Bill's passion for airplanes drew him back to RPI, where he completed his master's degree in aeronautical engineering in 1968. He then pursued a PhD in noise studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Father Quigley of Amherst's Newman Center set Bill up on a blind date with Elaine, and married the couple on July 31, 1971. Bill spent his entire career with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, initially in its noise pollution department and later transferring to air resources. He retired in 2003 after many years of research with a team that developed the state's auto emissions testing standards and procedures. Throughout his life, one of Bill's highest priorities was his faith. In addition to dutifully attending weekly Mass, he volunteered and shared his many talentsoften behind the sceneswith the Christ Sun of Justice University Parish community and Rensselaer Newman Foundation in Troy. In October 2017, his generosity and efforts were recognized with the foundation's highest honor, the Sun and Balance Medal. Bill also believed in "working hard and playing hard" and lifelong learning. Thus his spare time, hands and grey matter were always occupied in one of many hobbies including photography, watching and playing golf, baking homemade bread, bicycling, cross-country skiing and woodworking. His continued passion for aviation, however, rose figuratively and literally above the rest. He loved to experience the world from above in a glider. Always an engineer, he couldn't help but build his own "yellow bird," and spent many a weekend engaged in flight, maintenance and comradery with other pilots. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by an infant brother, two aunts, several longtime friends, and a quartet of four-footed companions. Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elaine F. Webster of Colonie; his daughters, Lianne Webster-Kim (Raymond) of Troy and Arline Welch (Jeremy) of Pocatello, Idaho; two young grandsons, Ethan and David Welch; and a host of other family members and friends. Services have already taken place. In lieu of flowers or gifts, his family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to either the Rensselaer Newman Foundation or to a . To leave a special message for the family online, visit







