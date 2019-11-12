|
|
White, William J. Jr. TROY William J. White, Jr., 43 of State Route 40, died suddenly on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Malone, he was the son of the late William White Sr. and Linda Crawford White. Bill was a hard-worker who owned and operated Hardline Hauling. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, loved to ride his motorcycle, snowmobile and go fishing whenever he could. Bill loved his family endlessly. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Brandy Robbins White; by his three children, William White III, Hanna Robbins and Miranda Seguin; by his sister Margarite White; by his niece and nephew, Jessica and Danny Joe Rode Jr.; as well as by two great-nieces; a great-nephew; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019