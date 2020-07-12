Jalet, William "Billy" TROY William "Billy" Jalet passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home. Born in Albany, he was the son of Antonia Safaras Jalet and the late Kenneth Jalet. Raised in Troy, attended Troy High School. He served in the United States Army. Bill enjoyed going to North Carolina. He loved to go fishing and loved all animals. He was an excellent chess player and he loved his family. In addition to his mother Antonia of Troy, Bill is survived by his siblings, Kenneth Jalet, Jr. of Troy, Lisa Jalet of Troy and Lori (Jim) Polito of Naples, Fla.; his nephew Kenny Jalet; his nieces, Tonia (John) Gallop and Savannah Jalet-Essenter, also survived by many cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Lee Vartigan and all the veterans who helped Bill. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands with Reverend John J. Yanas officiating. Memorial donations in memory of William may be made to Albany Housing Coalition, Inc., 278 Clinton Ave., Albany, NY 12210. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
.