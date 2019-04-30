Wurzburg, William John Sr. HALFMOON William John Wurzburg Sr., age 72 of Vosburg Mobile Home park, died on April 29, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on September 12, 1946, in the Bronx and was the son of the late William Francis and Joan (Moler) Wurzburg. William was called to duty in 1964 by the U.S. Navy where he served his country until his honorable discharge in 1967. He became a dedicated Albany Fireman who worked out of Engine 9 for most of his 20- year long career. He was known for his cooking talents and he loved to stir it up for his fellow fire fighters, his friends and his family. There wasn't a clam steam that Bill was not up and shucking clams and dishing out good eats. He and his wife, Brenda, enjoyed many years traveling to the New Lebanon Flea Market to sell and trade anything from toys to tools. They were a popular pair who always made life full of adventure. Fishing was a favorite and Bill was always ready to reel in the catch of the day, clean it up and serve it to his family and friends. Bill was a loving family man who spent his whole life taking care of family and friends who became family. He was the beloved husband of over 50 years to Brenda W. Wurzburg; loving father of William John Wurzburg Jr. and Nicole Marie Zucco; devoted grandfather of William "BJ" Wurzburg III, Jacqueline Cantaupo, Colin Byng, and Tobi Zucco; adoring great-grandfather of Selina Wurzburg and Mariah Wurzburg; loving great-great-grandfather of Gabriella; brother of Joanne Crantz and the late Keith and Edward Wurzburg; best friend of Gene Martel and much loved master of his dogs, Nicholas and Lisa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. The funeral will follow the calling hours at 12 p.m. in the funeral home and then be escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where at 1:30 p.m., a committal service and military honors will take place. Memorial donations may be made to , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on William's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary