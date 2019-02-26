Prime, William K. LOUDONVILLE William K. Prime, 85 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on February, 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring Fla. Bill was a Korean War Army Veteran trained in the 10th Mountain Division. The Prime family owned and operated taverns in the Albany/Colonie area. He is a retired teacher, little league and tennis coach, and avid N.Y. Yankees fan. Until recently, he participated in many sports activities at home and while spending winters in Sebring Fla. His family and friends remember Bill fondly as easy going, a storyteller, and always smiling. Bill is predeceased by his beloved wife of 39 years, Barbara Ann (Pace) Prime. He is survived by his sons, William (Deborah) Prime, James (Deborah) Prime and David (Missy) Prime. He is blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at Fuller Road Fire Dept Banquet Hall on Friday March 1 at 5 p.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William K. Prime.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019