Arsenault, William L. MALTA William L. Arsenault, 66 of Malta Gardens, passed away at his resi dence with his family by his side on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Troy, educated at Shenendehowa Central School and was the son of the late Uldege and Anna Biette Arsenault. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Hancock. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, fishing and being on the water. He is survived by his sons, Jason H. (Christy) Arsenault of Nassau, and Jeremiah W. Arsenault (Rachael Wiles) of Malta; lifelong partner Cassandra A. Eitniear of Malta. Grandfather of Madison, Haley, Hunter, Olivia, Leanna and Jacob; and great-grandfather of Riverose. Brother of Janet Mendall of Latham, Henry Arsenault of Round Lake and Wayne Arsenault of Glens Falls and the late Evelyn Morand and Conrad Arsenault. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday, March 15, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A celebration of Bill's life will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make a donation to the V.A. patient needs fund at the V.A. Medical Center in Albany in his memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary