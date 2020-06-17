William L. Beston
Beston, William L. WATERVLIET William L. Beston, 88, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, at home, with his family by his side. A lifelong resident of Watervliet, William was the son of the late William A. and Mary E. (Bonesteel) Beston. He was the dear brother of Eleanor (William) Carbone, Carol A. Beston, Robert J. (Sandra) Beston, Jerry Beston and the late Donald J. Beston. He was the proud uncle of several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A funeral service will be held privately at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet and interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. To remember William in a special way, please consider a donation to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy for William's family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
