Crosier, William L. Jr. TROY William L. Crosier, Jr., "Billy", 54, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 15, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late William Crosier, Sr. and Rosemary Ellsworth Crosier. Billy enjoyed concerts in the park and playing cards with his friends; he liked to read, draw, music, riding his bike, long walks with his dogs, and loved food. Billy lived a simple and humble life, he loved his siblings and many friends, especially enjoying family gatherings. Billy is survived by his siblings, Bonnie, Karl, Cherie, Steven, Sharon and the late infant David Crosier; his aunts, Shirley Grey and Karol Gray; his uncles, Bud Ellsworth and Ken Ellsworth; his many nieces and nephews; also survived by his faithful canine companion's brothers Chulo and Carlo, they were his life. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, May 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, 8 109th Street, Troy. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Billy will be buried next to his parents in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Please visit mcloughlinmason.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019