Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 Service 10:00 AM All Saints Episcopal Church 62 South Swan St., Albany , NY

Hammond, William L. ALBANY William "Noonie" L. Hammond, 84, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. William was born in Albany and was the son of the late Letcher Hammond and Durrell Myers-Bedell. William was a graduate of the Albany High School, class of '55 where he displayed his athletic skills in basketball, football, and track. He was employed at Montgomery Wards in Menands until he became a CDTA bus operator where he retired in 1998 after 32 years of service. William loved the N.Y. Giants and the N.Y. Knicks, almost as much as he loved to talk. He was a Netflix addict, loved action movies, fishing, traveling and classic jazz. He was the devoted husband of Marlene E. Hammond for sixty-three years. He is survived by his only daughter Gail Louise Hammond (Michael Walters); and his two loving grandchildren, Aaron (Martha Codio) and Alexandra Walters. He is also survived by several in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his sister Estelle A. Brewer; and half-brother Letcher "Sonny" Hammond (Syracuse). Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 25, from 4-8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will be held in the Cathedral of All Saints Episcopal Church, 62 South Swan St., Albany on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the William L. Hammond Fund at the Cathedral of All Saints.







