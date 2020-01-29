|
Keegan, William L. WYNANTSKILL William L. Keegan, 77 of Wynantskill, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Bill was the son of the late Leo Keegan Sr. and Elizabeth Clickner Keegan. On June 15, 1968, Bill married the love of his life, Karen Hackett Keegan. The two remained married for 52 years, until his passing. Bill, known by his family and childhood friends as Larry, grew up on Park Avenue in Troy and graduated from Catholic Central High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Forrest Sherman and was on a two man duty station on the Island of Colibra off of Puerto Rico. Following his military service Bill started his career, which would span more than 40 years, in the automotive industry and from which he would retire as a general sales manager. He was a member of the American Legion Post #1489 in Wynantskill for 17 years, serving most recently as vice commander. He organized and participated in the annual toy and turkey drive to benefit many families in North Greenbush. Bill served as a eucharistic minister and usher at St. Michael the Archangel Church for the past 30 years. Bill had a fantastic sense of humor and everyone that met him loved him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved going to Cape Cod, where he walked the beach and ate clam chowder. He also looked forward to his winter vacations in Florida where he spent time with his sisters. His most cherished time was spent with his grandchildren, who knew him as "Poppy." Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Hackett Keegan; his children, Kathleen (Jay) Griner, and William Keegan Jr. (JoAnn); his grandchildren, Kelsey, Rielly, Colby and Bailey; his sisters, Sandra (James) McClure and Sue Mullady; his brother, David (Donna) Keegan; brother-in-law, Joe Sebunia and Terry (Alice) Hackett. He was predeceased by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Leo and Connie Keegan; sister, Patricia Sebunia and brother-in-law, Mike Mullady. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom all loved "Uncle Larry." He will be greatly missed by his furry friend, Daisy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend John F. Tallman on Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. The Rite of Committal and interment, with Navy honors, will follow at 12 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Bill's family on Thursday, January 30, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in memory of William L. Keegan. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020
