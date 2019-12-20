|
Perkins, Dr. William L. "Bill" DVM EAST GREENBUSH Dr. William L. "Bill" Perkins, DVM, 54 of East Greenbush, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home. Bill was born on July 30, 1965, in Glens Falls, the son of the late E. James and Joan E. (Ochs) Perkins. Bill was a graduate of Columbia High School, Cornell University, and Tufts University. Bill practiced veterinary medicine at New Baltimore Animal Hospital. He was a college athlete, an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and surfing. He was a member of the BPOE #2073 in East Greenbush. Bill was the beloved husband of Cheryl Benoit; proud father of Jessica, Benjamin and William Perkins; and brother of James and Patricia Perkins. Bill is also survived by his aunts, Karen Vecchione and Marjorie Corbett. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019