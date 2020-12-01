Waddell, William L. Jr. WATERVLIET William L. Waddell Jr., 47, died on November 27, 2020. Born in Albany, he had lived in the Capital District most of his life and was the son of William L. Waddell Sr. and the late Nancy Ross Slater. He had been employed as a chef at several local restaurants. He is survived by his longtime companion Michele Orr. He was father of William L. Waddell III; and brother of Shane Waddell, Amber and John Slater. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral and calling hours are private. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy. Visit marrafuneralhome.com
