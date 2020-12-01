1/
William L. Waddell Jr.
Waddell, William L. Jr. WATERVLIET William L. Waddell Jr., 47, died on November 27, 2020. Born in Albany, he had lived in the Capital District most of his life and was the son of William L. Waddell Sr. and the late Nancy Ross Slater. He had been employed as a chef at several local restaurants. He is survived by his longtime companion Michele Orr. He was father of William L. Waddell III; and brother of Shane Waddell, Amber and John Slater. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral and calling hours are private. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy. Visit marrafuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
