Beaulieu, William M. SELKIRK William M. Beaulieu was called home to Heaven on February 25, 2019, after a hard battle. Bill spent a total of eight years serving his country in the U.S. Army. Bill was accepted to West Point, attended LSU and worked for New York State for 27 years as a heavy equipment mechanic. Bill dedicated his life to his country, state, family and friends, helping each of them in his own special way, without asking for anything in return. A prince among men who will be missed dearly but remembered and loved so much more. Bill is survived by his parents, Nancy Hannah and William Beaulieu; siblings, Jeffrey, Kenny and Tammy; two sons, Alex and Jeffrey and many other family and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 3 p.m. in the South Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 65 Willowbrook Ave., South Bethlehem. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to the services.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019
