Hayward, William M. Jr. ALBANY William M. Hayward Jr., 73 of Albany, passed away on October 30, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late William M. and Anna Mae (Williams) Hayward Sr. Bill was an ironworker for the Ironworkers Union Local 12 in Albany. He is survived by his children, Rocky and Kaityn Hayward and Christine Mastrobuono; his sisters, Joan Boyd and Christine McCullough; as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his son William M. Hayward; and siblings, Robert, Alice and Sharon. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 2, 2019