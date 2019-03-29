Hubbell, William M. "Bill" HALFMOON William M. "Bill" Hubbell, 67 of Halfmoon, devoted husband of Kathleen T. "Kathy" Collins Hubbell, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late William E. and Elizabeth D. Simpkin Hubbell. He was a graduate of Waterford-Halfmoon High School. After years of working at the family diner, Hub's, where he made a mean breakfast, Bill retired from the Town of Waterford, where he was a waste water treatment facility operator. Bill was married to the love of his life, Kathy, for 46 years, and they had five children together. He was a family man and extremely proud of all of his children. Known as Papa to his grandchildren, he was always quick with a hug and a "secret" snack. Bill loved to tinker around the house, often working on several projects at once. He could often be found watching or listening to his beloved Yankees. Bill will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Kathy; his children, Jennifer (Ken) Andriano, Elizabeth (Ed) Rolfe, Katherine (Bruce) Sausville, Kristina (Matt) Zaglin and William R. (Brittney) Hubbell; his sister, Barbara F. (Brent) Hubbell; and his cherished grandchildren, Maddy and Macey Andriano, Rhiley and Mia Sausville, Arabella, Kuhllin and Keighlynn Hubbell and Jayden, Landon and Gannon. He is also survived by a ridiculous amount of nieces and nephews and many close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Monday, April 1, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh with a celebration of life to follow at West Crescent Fire Department, 1440 Crescent Road, Halfmoon. At Bill's request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or online at donate.givetocommintyhospice.org Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. Please express online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary