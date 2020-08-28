McCann, William "Billy" COHOES William "Billy" McCann, a resident of Cohoes, passed away on August 23, 2020, at his home. He was 54 years old. He was the son of the late Daniel and Alice Nazarian McCann. He is survived by his children: son William R. McCann and daughter-in-law Anna McCann, daughter Shelby Johnston and son-in-law Christopher Johnston; his grandson Benjamin Johnston; six sisters: Judy Jones and her husband Roger Jones, Danielle McCann, Kathleen DeCarlo and her husband Joseph DeCarlo, Robin Blair and her husband Douglas Blair, Maria McCann and Lori McCann; and his brother Daniel McCann and his wife Karen McCann. He also had 10 nieces and eight nephews. "The heart that gives, gathers." One of Billy's greatest gifts was his ability to let the people he cared about know how much he loved them. His quick wit and warm heart brought him many wonderful friends over the years. His passion and love of music inspired him to become a songwriter and self-taught musician. He played in many bands throughout the Capital Region. Services will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 156 Mann Ave., Troy on Saturday, September 12, at 2 p.m. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com