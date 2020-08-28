1/1
William "Billy" McCann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCann, William "Billy" COHOES William "Billy" McCann, a resident of Cohoes, passed away on August 23, 2020, at his home. He was 54 years old. He was the son of the late Daniel and Alice Nazarian McCann. He is survived by his children: son William R. McCann and daughter-in-law Anna McCann, daughter Shelby Johnston and son-in-law Christopher Johnston; his grandson Benjamin Johnston; six sisters: Judy Jones and her husband Roger Jones, Danielle McCann, Kathleen DeCarlo and her husband Joseph DeCarlo, Robin Blair and her husband Douglas Blair, Maria McCann and Lori McCann; and his brother Daniel McCann and his wife Karen McCann. He also had 10 nieces and eight nephews. "The heart that gives, gathers." One of Billy's greatest gifts was his ability to let the people he cared about know how much he loved them. His quick wit and warm heart brought him many wonderful friends over the years. His passion and love of music inspired him to become a songwriter and self-taught musician. He played in many bands throughout the Capital Region. Services will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 156 Mann Ave., Troy on Saturday, September 12, at 2 p.m. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
02:00 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved