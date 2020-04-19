William Muscanell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Muscanell.
Service Information
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-435-8030
Obituary
Send Flowers

Muscanell, William SCHENECTADY William A. Muscanell died February 20, 2020. The celebration of life gathering for William that was scheduled for May 7, at the Turf Tavern in Scotia, has been canceled due to the current health situation. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of the celebration, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com for updates.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.