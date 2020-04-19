Muscanell, William SCHENECTADY William A. Muscanell died February 20, 2020. The celebration of life gathering for William that was scheduled for May 7, at the Turf Tavern in Scotia, has been canceled due to the current health situation. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of the celebration, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com for updates.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020