Goes, William N. DELMAR William N. Goes passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Born in Albany, he was the son of Cornelius and Wilhelmina (Weech) Goes and was a graduate of CBA. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Carol (Galib) Goes, who passed away in 1998. Bill was a dairy farmer at his family's farm, Three Farms Dairy Farm in Selkirk. He was affectionately known as the "Corn King" for his wonderful sweet corn and upon his retirement he worked at Normanside Country Club for many years. He was also an avid Notre Dame football fan, bowler, and he enjoyed country line dancing. Bill is survived by his loving daughters, Alicia (Keith) Ortale and Michele (Scott) Murray; his adored granddaughter, Lauryn Stewart; as well as his siblings, Marie Frasier, Phyllis Mocker, Cornelia Goes, Cornelius Goes, Helen (Don) O'Donnell; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Wednesday, October 23, from 4-6 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Bill's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church (formerly St. James), 391 Delaware Ave, Albany. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019