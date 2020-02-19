Maselli, William N. EAST SCHODACK William N. Maselli, 56 of East Schodack, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Nicolas J. Maselli and Dorothy M. (Maselli) Vazquez. Bill was the devoted husband of Allison J. Maselli; brother of Jane (Mark) Neal, Annette (Rick) Borchert, Nicholas (Kimberly) Maselli and Robert (Stephanie) Maselli; and father of James Oliver, Meighan Maselli, David Prime Jr., William Maselli II, Kailey Kowalski and Eric Kowalski. He was the grandfather of Deonna Maselli, Jordynn Oliver, Kyler Knudsen, Zachary Oliver, Joseph Maselli and Bentley Prime; also survived by several other in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill's thoughtfulness and big heart were incomparable and will never be matched. He was a disabled United States Navy veteran and an East Schodack fireman. He was a retired L.P.N. and more recently, co-owner/creator of Exclusive Chauffeur, a fine livery company. Some of Bill's enjoyments in life were, most importantly his family, the Buffalo Bills, scratch-off's and the horses, vacationing and the ocean. He was very proud of the secret Maselli red sauce recipe which he took with him. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21, at Cannon Funeral Home then continue to St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy for interment. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020