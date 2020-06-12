Schmitz, William "Butch" N. Jr. COHOES William "Butch" N. Schmitz Jr., 73 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a long illness. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late William N. and Patricia Fitzgerald Schmitz Sr. Butch was a press operator for Honeywell Bendix in Green Island for 30 years. Beloved husband of Diane Jablonowski Schmitz of Cohoes; father of Ed Schmitz (Hilary) of Ballston Lake and the late Bill Schmitz (survived by his wife Colleen Schmitz of Clifton Park); grandfather of Amanda (Josh) Marks, Nicole Schmitz, Cassie Schmitz and Maddie Schmitz; great-grandfather of Nicholas and Colin Marks; and brother of Ann Marie Lee, Jack (Judy) Schmitz, Bob (Nancy) Schmitz and Ray (Diane) Schmitz and the late Patricia Brunk. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday, June 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Waterford Rural Cemetery. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.