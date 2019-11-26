Whitten, William Nelson FEURA BUSH Retired Staff Sgt. William Whitten, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2019. Bill (B, Butchie, Mr. B and B-Man), a 20-year Air Force veteran served his last mission by donating his organs, a true tribute to the life of a soldier, police officer, security guard and training instructor with 40 years of service protecting his country and community. He joins his parents, Irene R. (Bibby) Whitten and Charles O. Whitten Sr. in Heaven. Bill is survived by his love of 20 years, Shirley Albright of Feura Bush; daughters, Christiana Whitten of San Saba, Texas, and Kerstin Zinalewski of Boerne, Texas; two stepsons, Joseph Albright Sr. (Jessica) of Schuylerville, and Steven Albright (Jenna) of Feura Bush; siblings, Robyn M. DaRosa, Charles O. Whitten Jr., and Dana Houtman, all of New Bedford, Mass.; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with William's family on Tuesday, November 26, from 4-7 p.m., at the Meyers Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar, with the funeral service on Wednesday, November 27, at 8:30 a.m. beginning at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Post 3185 in Delmar, the Onesquethaw Rescue Squad in Clarksville, or the Center for Donation and Transplant in Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019