William P. Campbell

Service Information
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
12210
(518)-434-3887
Campbell, William P. ALBANY William P. Campbell, 86, passed away at home on April 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Willie Mae Campbell; son Nathaniel McLean; daughter Betty R. Campbell; and son William P. Campbell Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Watson, Belinda and Theresa Campbell; and son Gerald Campbell; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID 19, no services. To leave tributes go to www.garlandbrothers.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020
