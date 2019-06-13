Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Hauser. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Glen Doone picnic area of John Boyd Thacher State Park Send Flowers Obituary

Hauser, William P. GUILDERLAND William P. "Willie" Hauser, 37 of Guilderland, died suddenly on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence. Born in Albany on September 19, 1981, Willie was the son of Barbara Hauser of Johnstown, and William Delligan of Delanson. Willie was a graduate of Guilderland Central High School, where he played both offensive and defensive line for the Flying Dutchmen. He was a security guard for many years prior to establishing Capitol Region Carpet Cleaning. He enjoyed working out at the gym, cooking, yard work, hiking, golfing, and shooting pool. Willie loved animals, playing basketball, and his guitars. His favorite guitarist was Kurt Hammond, however, he enjoyed playing "Tears in Heaven." He loved the New York Knicks, and the New England Patriots. Willie was a man of few words, however, the love for his sisters and their children was evident. "In my eyes he was my protector." "He was always there for me when I needed him." "My brother was a kind-hearted man, unlike any other." He is survived by Rhoads, his beloved Bearded Dragon; his parents, Barbara Hauser and William Delligan (Stacy); his sisters, Jessica Hauser of Middleburgh, Jacqueline Rothaupt and Angela Webster both of Amsterdam, and Alisha Delligan of Delanson; his brothers, Steven and Kevin Delligan; his three nieces, Keirsten, Addyson, and McKenna; six nephews, Warren, James, J.J., Julius, Dominic, and Elius; and lifelong cousins and best friends, Rob, Scott, and John. He was a beloved member of our family and will always be missed, but never forgotten. A celebration of Willie's life will be held in the Glen Doone picnic area of John Boyd Thacher State Park on Saturday, August 10, from 11 a.m. until dusk. Relatives and friends are invited. If you plan to attend, kindly RSVP to Barbara Hauser at (518) 705-7744 by August 1. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







