Kested, William P. WESTERLO William P. Kested, age 53, passed away suddenly on September 5, 2019. He was born in Troy, the son of the late William Kested and the late Dawn Kested. He was the stepson of Daniel Kleber of Niskayuna. Billy enjoyed fishing, hunting and was also known as "The Striper King." He was a welder at Hannay Reels in Westerlo for 18 years. He and his family recently relocated to Texas. Billy is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patricia Fines; two children, William J. Fines-Kested and Kira M. Fines-Kested; siblings, Stacey Garhartt-Kested (Fred Berhaupt) and Paula Haviland; a nephew, David Garhartt III; nieces, Danika Haviland and Brooke Haviland; and his dearly beloved great-nephew, Adrion Haviland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019