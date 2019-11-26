Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Knuetter. View Sign Service Information Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home 2237 State Highway 7 Troy , NY 12180 (518)-663-8210 Committal 9:30 AM Warren Cemetery Boytonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Knuetter, William P. PETERSBURGH Wm. P. "Patrick" Knuetter, 38, formerly of Johnsonville, died suddenly on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born on October 13, 1981, in Bennington, Vt., Pat was the son of William S. and Elizabeth (Cromie) Knuetter of Petersburgh; and the father of Taytum A. Dudley of Cohoes and Wm. Abel Knuetter of Johnsonville, all of whom survive. Pat attended Berlin High School. A true "motorhead" from an early age, if it had a motor and wheels it drew his attention. At the time of his death, Pat was working for the R. J. Valente Gravel Company in Cropseyville as a truck driver and operator. Pat enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his children. He loved ripping and tearing it up with dirt bikes and four wheelers. In addition to his parents and children, Pat is survived by a sister, Brandi Knuetter -Matsuyama, her husband, Tatsuki and their two sons, Aiden and Callen all of Brunswick; and his paternal grandparents, William E. and Phyllis Knuetter of Petersburgh. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, the late Earl and Elizabeth Cromie. The Knuetter family would like to extend a special thank you to Casey Reslonek and Jay Goyer for their friendship and assistance at this most difficult time. A memorial service was held privately at the convenience of Pat's family in the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc. located in Raymertown. There was no public calling. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a committal service and burial on December 6, at 9:30 a.m. in the Warren Cemetery in Boytonville. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, at the request of Pat's family, may be made to the Taytum A. Dudley and Wm. Abel Knuetter Educational Fund, c/o School Systems Federal Credit Union, 150 Defreest Drive, Troy, NY, 12180 in memory of Wm. "Pat" Knuetter.







